Shenington Classic Car event launches this week

The MonkeyBean Cafe will be the place to be on, Friday, June 14 for lovers and owners of classic cars and motorcycles as the Sugarswell Business Park Classic car and Motorcycle show makes its debut.

Owners of classic car and bikes manufactured between 1930 to 2000 are invited to display their vehicles from 6.30pm at the business park just outside Shenington.

Monkeybean Cafe, Shenington. Joint proprietors, Anna Pearce and Tom Coleman

Organisers expect up to 50 vehicles, including a few modern classics, to be on public display and hope Friday's event will be the start of a regular annual meeting.

Vehicles can be publicly viewed from 7pm until sundown.

Entry is free and there will be a bar plus food, tea and coffee available from the cafe.