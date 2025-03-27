'She was everything to us': Heartbroken Banbury couple warn dog owners after their pet is killed by aggressive dogs

Harry and Hannah Friday have been left devastated after their dog Winnie was fatally attacked on a walk near Banbury yesterday.

A heartbroken couple from Banbury have warned other dog owners to stay alert after their ‘loving and gentle’ pet was killed by two aggressive dogs while on a walk yesterday (March 26).

Harry and Hannah Friday have been left devastated after their seven-year-old schnauzer and poodle mix, Winnie, was fatally attacked.

Winnie was on her regular morning walk with Hannah’s mum when she approached two other dogs off their leads in the fields near St Peter’s Church in Hanwell.

Hannah said: “Winnie was very gentle, loving and very well-trained, with no signs of aggression.”

Police suspect two XL bully dogs were responsible for the attack.

“She went over to say hello and play with the other two dogs, my mother called her back but the other two dogs had seen her and bolted after her.”

Harry and Hannah say the other two dogs, which were being walked by a man and a woman, were off the footpath and in a private field.

Hannah added: “My mother let Winnie off her lead because she couldn’t see any other people or dogs around but these dogs were on the right-hand side of the field where people are not supposed to be.”

Harry added: “Regardless of whether these dogs were off their leads, I think they would have killed Winnie anyway if they had got close enough.

“We usually take our son out on walks with us, and as horrific as it is to lose Winnie, I don’t want anyone else to lose a dog or even worse a child.”

The two dogs chased Winnie out of Hannah’s mother’s sight into the back of the churchyard. Once she found Winnie again, there were puncture wounds on her body and neck.

Hannah said: “My mum couldn’t find Winnie and the man with the other dogs ran to the other side of the churchyard to find his dog.

“He then walked past my mum, with his dog on a lead and told my mum that Winnie was down by the side of the church and that she shouldn’t worry because his dog only pinned Winnie down.”

“My mum then found Winnie and there was blood coming out of her mouth and all over her body.

"She confronted the man saying, ‘you have killed my dog’ and the man responded by saying ‘don’t be silly, she is not dead’ and laughed before walking off.”

Tragically Winnie died at the scene of the attack leaving Hannah’s mother completely shaken and devastating Harry and Hannah.

Hannah said: “I’m five months pregnant and this is the last thing I need. She was a massive part of our lives, we haven’t told our three-year-old son yet and we are struggling to come to terms with telling him his best friend has died.”

Harry said: “We got Winnie four years into our relationship and she was like our first child. She was everything to us.”

Thames Valley Police are now investigating the attack, which took place between 10.20am and 10.35am.

The woman is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall with blond hair that was tied back in a low ponytail and was wearing a blue gilet and blue jeans.

The man has been described as white and wearing all black. The two dogs had a grey and silver coat pattern and white chests, and are both suspected to be XL bullies, but enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the breed.

PC Alex Ward said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward. Additionally, we would ask anyone who was driving in the area yesterday morning to please check their dash-cam should it has captured anything that could assist our investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43250146912.

Alternatively, people can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website, here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information