She said yes! - Banbury grandfather asks wife to marry him again on his 90th birthday

A Banbury grandfather celebrated his 90th birthday on Friday (August 8) by asking his wife of 65 years to marry him again.

Tony and Sandra Brayne were married on Tony’s birthday in the year 1959 after becoming engaged earlier in the year on Sandra’s birthday.

The couple had first met as teenagers, when Tony and his friends used to cycle from Banbury to the neighbouring villages.

Tony said: “Myself and a few other lads used to go around the villages to visit the American square dances, which were popular in those days.

There were plenty of smiles on Friday, as Tony celebrated his birthday by asking Sandra to marry him again.

“One day I just happened to meet up with Sandra in Adderbury, and we stayed friends for a couple of years or so.”

The friendship blossomed until Tony was called up for his National Service duty.

Tony served four years as a regular soldier and was stationed at bases in Germany, Cyprus, Malta and Malaysia but never forgot about Sandra during his time with the army.

One day, after leaving the forces, Tony was enjoying a drink in Banbury when he stumbled across Sandra.

Tony and Sandra Brayne reaffirmed their love for each other on Tony's birthday last Friday.

He continues: “I was sitting in the Woolpack Inn on the Horse Fair, and Sandra happened to walk by, so I waved to her and invited her for a drink.

“Sandra came into the pub and had a drink with me, and that was it; we are still together now 67 years later.”

The young couple courted for two years and were familiar faces around the dancehalls of Banbury, in particular the Winter Gardens, where they would enjoy the big bands that would visit town.

Tony said: “We used to go to all the dances, to the wrestling, and roller skating, and we got along very well together, so we decided to make a life of it.

Tony and Sandra with their children Nicole, Nigel and Jeremy.

“Sandra was outgoing, the same as I was; we both enjoyed going out and meeting people and having a drink here and there. We just clicked, we loved each other, and that was it!”

Tony and Sandra got married on Saturday, August 8, 1959, and not long after purchased their first home on Middleton Road.

Tony added: “The year we were married, both mine and Sandra’s birthdays were on Saturdays, so I proposed to her on her birthday in March, and we got married later in the year on mine.”

After moving into their new home, Tony and Sandra started a family and three children, Nicole, Jeremy, and Nigel, came into the world in the following years.

Tony and Sandra Brayne on the day of their wedding in 1959.

After a couple of years, and once the children had grown up, Tony and Sandra found another passion in taking holidays and travelling overseas.

Tony said: “Once our wages increased and life became a bit easier, we started taking holidays, with our first one being in Spain.

“After that, we started going to Malta in March for Sandra’s birthday and then going to more adventurous locations later in the year.”

In total, the couple visited many countries, with some stand-out trips for them including Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Yugoslavia, Luxembourg, the USA, Canada, Bermuda, Malaysia and a safari in Africa.

Tony added: “We both enjoyed travelling and socialising, and we did everything together, and that is what kept us strong.

“There were a lot of pubs in Banbury in those days, and we used to live a very social life; it was an incredibly happy time, and I wouldn’t have changed it for anything.”

Tony puts his secret behind maintaining such a long and happy marriage to keeping a social life and having a little tipple of alcohol every once in a while.

He said: “I still have a little short of whisky and a glass of red wine with my dinner every night, two of my five a day, I like to call it.

“Sandra used to have the same, and I think that was our secret, to be honest.”

Following retirement, Tony and Sandra bought a cottage in Snowdonia, Wales, where they lived an idyllic life surrounded by mountains and lakes for around 15 years.

They moved back to Banbury a couple of years ago to be closer to family and to see their grandchildren growing up.

Unfortunately, Sandra was diagnosed with dementia and moved into the Ridings Care Home to receive support around 16 months ago.

The move has been tough for Tony, but he still visits Sandra at the care home between four and five times a week.

He said: “After all those years when we did everything together, it is hard for me to not be with her sometimes.”

Tony has also had health problems, with nosebleeds landing him in hospital several times over the past few months.

The last time Tony suffered with a nosebleed, he was admitted to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he stayed for 11 days.

It was whilst resting at the hospital that Tony had the idea to celebrate his birthday by reproposing to Sandra.

Tony said: “I was just lying in my bed when I started thinking about my 90th birthday and what I should do to celebrate.

“It suddenly clicked on me that I should get down on one knee and propose to Sandra again.

“I mentioned it to my family, who thought it was a wonderful idea. I then spoke to Kelly, the manager at the Ridings, who also said it was a great idea and that they would provide a spread and drinks free of charge.”

On Friday, August 8, Tony got on one knee and asked the question to a delighted Sandra, who didn’t hesitate for a second before saying yes.

The day was full of smiles as the happy couple, surrounded by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, enjoyed looking at old photos and listening to favourite songs.

Tony said: “It was only a small do, but it was a wonderful day, and I was absolutely thrilled to bits.

“It could not have been a better day for me or Sandra!”