Share your memories of the Queen’s coronation in 1953

This year marks the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and people across the area will be marking the occasion with special parties.
Many readers will remember the coronation celebrations back in 1953 and we would love to hear your memories of that occasion.
Reader Anne Siddles has been in touch to share her memories. She said they were called the coronation toppers during the party on June 1953. Here are her memories:
We are the Lambert girls from the Fairway. We lived there with our mum and dad Betty and Eric Lambert. Our gran Violet Lewis had these costumes made for us for the party which was on a path leading to Neithrope School. There was no Prescott Avenue. It was just fields leading up to the seven sister trees at the top of what is now Bretch Hill. In the photo I was five, Maureen was four and Janet was three. We were all given plate cup and saucer.
Anne Siddles
Do you have memories of the 1953 coronation? Please feel free to email them to to us at [email protected]