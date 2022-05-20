Share your memories of the Queen’s coronation in 1953

Reader Anne Siddles has been in touch to share her memories. She said they were called the coronation toppers during the party on June 1953. Here are her memories:

We are the Lambert girls from the Fairway. We lived there with our mum and dad Betty and Eric Lambert. Our gran Violet Lewis had these costumes made for us for the party which was on a path leading to Neithrope School. There was no Prescott Avenue. It was just fields leading up to the seven sister trees at the top of what is now Bretch Hill. In the photo I was five, Maureen was four and Janet was three. We were all given plate cup and saucer.