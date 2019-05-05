Share memories of Banbury open air pool at reminiscence event

Older people in Banbury are invited to a free ‘reminiscence event’ to share memories of the open air pool at Woodgreen Leisure Centre for its 80th birthday.

Participants are welcome to bring along memorabilia, including photographs of the pool, to the Royal Voluntary Service Cornhill Centre from 2pm to 4pm on May 21.

Led by Banbury Museum’s outreach and reminiscence co-ordinator, Karey Morley, the event is part of First Time for Everything, a programme designed by RVS and Prudential to give older people an opportunity to try something new for free in their community.

Light refreshments will be served and there will be an opportunity to hear about other activities for older people that may be of interest.

To book a place at the event at the Royal Voluntary Service Cornhill Centre, call Banbury Museum on 01295 236165 or email Karey at karey.morley@banburymuseum.org