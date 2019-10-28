Shakespeare Schools Festival comes to Banbury

The world's largest youth drama event, the Shakespeare Schools Festival, is coming to Banbury his autumn.

Three school groups, with over 70 performers, will be taking part at The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury on Monday, November 25.

Shakespeare School Festival

Over 750 schools from every nation and region of the UK will take part in the festival, including primary, secondary and special schools, and Pupil Referral Units.

The Festival is the flagship project of award-winning charity Shakespeare Schools Foundation.

Former Children’s Laureate Dame Jacqueline Wilson said: “I think Shakespeare Schools Foundation does a marvellous job introducing our greatest playwright's work to children.

"If they act in a Shakespeare play they discover the joy and excitement and magic in his stories, and find confidence and creativity within themselves.

She added: "The audience is in for a treat.”

Following last year’s festival, a young performer said: “I thought I’d be so frightened I’d run off the stage. The thought of standing up in front of people doesn’t scare me now.”

Last year 98 per cent of teachers said that their students were more confident as a result of the festival and 97 per cent said students were able to work more effectively as a team.

Taking part in the festival also helps young people do well at school. In 2018, 82 per cent reported an improvement in students’ academic attainment.

Shakespeare Schools Foundation’s chief executive Ruth Brock said: "Performing Shakespeare on a professional stage opens doors to the future for children across the UK. With Shakespeare Schools Foundation, children do better in class and make new friends.

"Through a unique creative experience, they grow in confidence, resilience and empathy - they gain the skills they and our society needs for the future.”

The show starts at 7pm. For tickets and more information visit the Mill Art Centre website or the festival's website.