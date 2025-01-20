Several bronze statues stolen from grounds of village home near Bicester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an appeal after several bronze statues were stolen from the grounds of a village home near Bicester.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theft took place at around 5am on Wednesday, December 4 at Masons House in the village of Marsh Gibbon.

Three men believed to have travelled to the property in a KIA Sportage, entered the property’s grounds and stole several statues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer, PC Lisa Baber said: “We are releasing images of the stolen statues in the hope that someone may know where they are or have information that can help us recover them.

Police are appealing for information regarding the theft of several bronze statues from a village near Bicester.

“I am also appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident, or who may have mobile phone footage, dash cam or ring doorbell footage that may assist this investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“We are also releasing images of the statues, if you can help us find them or have any information please call us on 101, quoting reference 43240586698.”

To report information with 100% anonymity, call theCrimestoppers on 0800 555 111.