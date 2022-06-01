Seventy windows will be decorated in Kineton to mark the Queen’s Jubilee – including a special version of the Union flag commemorating various aspects of Queen's reign.
The four sectors of the flag represent highlights of technology, art and communication, buildings and sport over the past 70 years, depicted in watercolour and inks by more than 20 members of the Kineton Art Group.
They span from the conquest of Everest to the London Eye, Concord to the Angel of the North: a wide range of achievements celebrated alongside some of Her Majesty’s favourite Corgis and Fell ponies!
The finished artwork is being displayed over the Jubilee holiday weekend in a shop window in Bridge Street, Kineton where it can be enjoyed along with 70 other window displays spread throughout the village, each celebrating a year of the Queen’s reign.