A serious collision involving an oil spill has closed the M40 southbound for some time. Diversions are in place and drivers are advised to consider the M1 alternative.

National Highways has alerted motorists to avoid the motorway. They say the M40 remains closed southbound between J6 for Watlington and J5 for Stokenchurch due to a collision.

The organisation said: “The M40 in Oxfordshire is closed southbound between J6 (Lewknor/Watlington) and J5 (Stokenchurch) due to an earlier collision which resulted in a vehicle overturning and a large oil spillage. Delays are likely on approach and diversion routes.

“There are delays of over an hour and half on the approach to the incident. Motorists are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs. Exit the M40 at J6 onto the B4009; turn right on to A40, continue on the A40 and rejoin the M40 at J5.

“If you're travelling from further afield, you may wish to consider using the M1.”

See diversion route here.