See our gallery - Banbury waterways art competition winning entries are revealed

The Village Butty, the floating music venue responsible for organising Tooley’s Arts Festival 2024, revealed the winners in this gallery of pictures.

Entrants were whittled down to a shortlist of ten before the judges came up with a first, second and third place for adults and under-18s.

Anna Crockatt, co-owner of The Village Butty, said “The quality of entries was very high - any would have been a worthy winner. It’s wonderful to see the creativity of Banbury on display.”

Hira Asif, workshop leader for @mycolorfulpalette, won the adult competition for her painting in acrylics of Tooley’s dry dock and historic push tug Lion.

She said “The wonderful atmosphere inside the dry dock inspired me and I was moved to make this painting. It’s a great place for making art and being creative.”

Phoebe Nowell, aged six, who attends Bishop Loveday School, impressed the judges with her painting of the Oxford Canal and won first place in the Under 18s category. They praised Phoebe for her ‘high energy brush strokes, strong colours and lots of lovely intriguing elements like the duck’.

"Water is hard to paint but you really captured it,” they said.

Both Phoebe and Hira have won a blacksmith experience in the forge at Tooley’s Boatyard and winners of the second prizes – Dee Craven and Delilah Marques, aged six – have each won a trip for 12 on the ‘Dancing Duck’, Tooley’s own tour boat.

Along with pieces by third place winners Aren Benjamin, aged 13, and Cindy Lymbery (owner of a small textiles company) all the artwork will be exhibited at Tooley’s Boatyard over the coming year.

Any budding artists who would like to get involved in the art competition next year, follow @thevillagebutty and visit www.villagebutty.com to join the mailing list.

“The art competition is the final event in this year’s Tooley’s Arts Festival 2024 which has been a wonderful success,” said Richard Guard, co-organiser of the festival.

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part, everyone who joined in, everyone who sang a song, drew a picture and everyone who visited and had a good time at Tooley’s dry dock, this national treasure right in the heart of Banbury, which we should all be so proud of.”

1 . Hira Asif, winner of the art competition adult section Hira Asif, who won the adult section of the art competition Photo: Tooleys Photo Sales

2 . Phoebe Nowell, winner of the children's category Phoebe Nowell, winner of the children's section of the art competition Photo: Tooleys Photo Sales

3 . Hira Asif's winning canal boat picture Hira Asif's winning painting of a canal boat Photo: Tooleys Photo Sales

4 . Phoebe Nowell's picture which was the 18 winner Phoebe Nowell's winning picture of the canal in the under 18 category Photo: Tooleys Photo Sales