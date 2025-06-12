Second large cannabis raid on Banbury High Street in two weeks

Another cannabis farm was discovered on Banbury High Street today (June 12), just over a week after a significant amount of cannabis was found on the same street.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police have confirmed that no arrests were made at either of the two incidents, but investigations are underway.

They also say both raids are not thought to be connected.

A police spokerson said: “Officers are currently at an address in High Street, Banbury, responding to a drugs-related incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have raided a cannabis factory on Banbury High Street just over a week after making a significant discovery of cannabis at a property on the same street.

“A cannabis factory was discovered, and officers remain in the area. There is no threat to the wider public.

“We attended a property on the High Street in Banbury on Tuesday, June 3 following intelligence that drugs were in the property.

“A significant amount of cannabis was located and seized. An investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information relating to last week’s (Tuesday, June 3) incident is asked to contact the police with the crime reference number 43250274458 on 101 or