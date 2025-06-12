Second large cannabis raid on Banbury High Street in two weeks
Thames Valley Police have confirmed that no arrests were made at either of the two incidents, but investigations are underway.
They also say both raids are not thought to be connected.
A police spokerson said: “Officers are currently at an address in High Street, Banbury, responding to a drugs-related incident.
“A cannabis factory was discovered, and officers remain in the area. There is no threat to the wider public.
“We attended a property on the High Street in Banbury on Tuesday, June 3 following intelligence that drugs were in the property.
“A significant amount of cannabis was located and seized. An investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information relating to last week’s (Tuesday, June 3) incident is asked to contact the police with the crime reference number 43250274458 on 101 or