Seahorse appears above the horizon in stunning sunset picture by Banbury photographer
A ‘seahorse’ appeared above the skyline in a stunning sunset picture snapped by a well-known Banbury photographer.
By Roseanne Edwards
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 12:58pm
The picture was taken by Harry Rhodes who made the most of the moment and grabbed his camera as the sun set in the west behind a plume of steam from the JDE coffee factory.
Mr Rhodes thought he could see a seahorse in the sky above him.
Recent cold, clear weather has provided photographers with some extraordinary images both in town and in the frosty countryside around Banbury.