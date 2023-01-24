News you can trust since 1838
Seahorse appears above the horizon in stunning sunset picture by Banbury photographer

A ‘seahorse’ appeared above the skyline in a stunning sunset picture snapped by a well-known Banbury photographer.

By Roseanne Edwards
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 12:58pm
Harry Rhodes' super photo of a 'seahorse' sunset behind the coffee factory in Banbury
The picture was taken by Harry Rhodes who made the most of the moment and grabbed his camera as the sun set in the west behind a plume of steam from the JDE coffee factory.

Mr Rhodes thought he could see a seahorse in the sky above him.

Recent cold, clear weather has provided photographers with some extraordinary images both in town and in the frosty countryside around Banbury.

A 'seahorse' appeared in the sunset sky over the coffee factory in time for Harry Rhodes to capture this image
