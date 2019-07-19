Scrap metal dealer nabbed in Bodicote

An unlicensed scrap dealer has had his van towed away from Bodicote House after attempting to remove metal from Cherwell District Council’s private bin area.

Last week an eagle eyed licensing officer was on his lunch break when he witnessed an individual leave his transit van and remove scrap metal from council skips, placing it next to his vehicle.

The scrap metal dealer is questioned by police (photo courtesy CDC)

The officer and a colleague challenged him and found that he was unlicensed to collect scrap metal, so called the police.

When the police arrived on the scene they found that the man was also disqualified from driving, did not have insurance, and that his van did not have a valid MOT.

The police also noted that the driver did not have a booster seat for a child who was travelling in the vehicle.

Cllr Andrew McHugh, Cherwell’s lead member for health and wellbeing, said: “It says a lot about the commitment of council officers that they have their eyes and ears open even when they are off duty.

“Thanks to the actions of this officer an unlawful collector, and indeed a dangerous driver, has been taken off the road.

“Unlicensed waste collection is a risk to the whole community. It can lead to fly-tipping, pollution, and even fines for residents who hand over their waste to a collector who goes on to dispose of it illegally.

“If you are approached by someone offering to take your waste away, please remember to ask to see their licence before letting them do so.”

Cherwell is now considering further enforcement measures against the individual, including prosecuting him for collecting without the required licenses.

Individuals and companies who collect or deal in scrap metal must contact the council to apply for a licence. Applicants will undergo a series of checks, including a Criminal Records check.