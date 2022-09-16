Scout from Banbury is supporting the lying-in-state process at Westminster Palace
A Scout from Banbury is supporting members of the public at the lying-in-state of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
HM The Queen has always had a special relationship with the Scouts, including when they supported her coronation in 1953, so it was fitting that over 100 Scouts would be on duty supporting where needed.
Throughout seven decades, HM The Queen has always encouraged the Scouts to do their best and to help other people. Those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service.
Jamie Beardmore, of Banbury, will be volunteering in shifts alongside other Scouts, directing and ensuring the safety of the thousands of people paying respect to Her Majesty The Queen at the Victoria Tower Gardens.
Jamie said: “I am so proud to be part of this historic moment, I am honoured to be part of it. It gives me to the opportunity of doing my duty to the Queen.”