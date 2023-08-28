Scores of bikers turn out for tribute ride in memory of their lost Banbury friend

More than 100 people joined the gathering of 76 bikes – with some in cars – for the excursion from Banbury to Sturdy’s Castle on the occasion of what would have been Paul Tibbetts’ 40th birthday.Mr Tibbets, a builder from Banbury and former Drayton School pupil, sadly died in a road traffic accident on the A361 on May 11. The ride was organised by his brother John who was surprised and delighted with the turnout.

"I started to plan this in July by putting up a Facebook post inviting Paul’s many friends, and family members, to a motorbike ride on the day we would have been celebrating his birthday,” said John.

“I shared it on my own Facebook page and some bikers’ pages and then on Banburyshire Info over the past week. We couldn’t believe how many people came today. I thought perhaps 30 bikes would be good but we counted 76 bikes and over 100 people. Some weren’t bikers and went by car.

John Tibbetts, front, leads the gathering of bikers from the Town Hall through Bridge Street

"We rode down to Sturdy’s Castle, had a coffee and a drink and shared our memories. Paul was a keen biker all his adult life. He’d had a bike for 20 years and it seemed a fitting tribute.

"Some were good friends but others didn’t know him – but they came to give their support. Thanks so much to all the people who came.”