Banbury MP Victoria Prentis surprised 12-year-old Ellie Rakela at The Warriner School last week (May 4) to announce her the winner and present her with some Coronation-themed prizes.

Ellie’s design was printed on the front of the card Victoria sent to His Majesty King Charles III on behalf of local people within north Oxfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura Simmons, aged seven, from Glory Farm Primary School in Bicester, was announced the runner-up of the competition, meaning her design will feature on the back of the Coronation card.

MP Victoria Prentis with competition winner Ellie Rakela.

Commenting on the competition, Victoria said: "I was delighted with the number of entries I received for my Coronation card competition. Although there were lots of brilliant designs, it was Ellie Rakela’s colourful painting of the St. Edward’s Crown that really caught my eye. Ellie’s design features on the front of the card I have sent to His Majesty the King on behalf of the people of north Oxfordshire."

"I was pleased to surprise Ellie at school on Thursday with some Coronation-themed goodies and invited her to come and visit me in Parliament with her family over the summer.

"I would like to thank all those who took the time to send me their designs. I’m always so impressed by how creative local school children are. A special mention goes to Laura Simmons from Glory Farm Primary School who is my runner-up for her beautiful sketch of our local area."