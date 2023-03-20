News you can trust since 1838
School children are invited to create Banbury's card to King Charles III on his coronation

Children are invited to create a card to be sent to King Charles III from the people of Banbury the occasion of his coronation.

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:45 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:10 GMT

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis MP is inviting pupils from primary and secondary schools across north Oxfordshire to take part in her Coronation Card Competition.

The winning entry will feature on the front of the card Mrs Prentis will be sending to the new King on behalf of local people.

Speaking on the launch of her competition, Victoria said: “In May, the country will come together to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

"Very few people will recall the last coronation in 1953; I remember my parents speaking about how significant the event was in their childhoods. Street parties were held all over the country, as well as village fêtes, bonfires and services of commemoration.

“To mark this historic occasion, I have decided to launch my Coronation Card Competition. I’m looking for something really creative that encapsulates what we love about our area.

"The winning design will feature on the front of the card that I will be sending to our new King on behalf of local people.”

“I have written to all primary and secondary schools across the constituency, inviting pupils to take part.

King Charles III and Camilla, his Queen Consort. The coronation takes place in May
" Entries must be A4 and should be sent to me at Victoria Prentis MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA by Monday, April 17. Please do clearly mark your name, form, school and age when sending your design.”

“The winner and their family will be invited to the Palace of Westminster to have tea with me following the coronation.”

