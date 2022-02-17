School boy has art displayed at Banbury area exhibition

Louie Payne, aged 11, has several pieces of artwork on display at the Artyard Café in Enstone. (Submitted photo)

Louie Payne, aged 11, has several pieces of artwork on display at the Artyard Café in Enstone. He has multiple pieces of art on display and for sale at the exhibition, which will be on for the month of February.

The Artyard Café a pub, bistro and cafe / restaurant, which also functions as an art gallery and exhibition space. For more information on the Artyard Café see its website here: https://artyardcafe.co.uk/Debbie Payne, Louie's mother, said: "His imagination is unlimited and constantly changing from circles to abstract to geometrical funky art.

"Originally designed through digital art, they have been put onto canvas to make more accessible for other people to enjoy.

"I am very proud that he has the confidence in his designs and that he is happy to share with others.