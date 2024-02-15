Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Banbury’s events calendar gets underway with the A Taste of Spring mini food and drink festival in the market place on Sunday April 14.

This is followed by the Banbury Show on Saturday June 15, which will be a day of live music, fairground rides and children’s activities in Spiceball Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After this, the town will celebrate Armed Forces Day with military parades, RAF flyover and exhibitions on Saturday June 29.

Banbury Town Council has announced the full list of events for 2024.

Then comes the mayor’s funday on Saturday July 14, where the town’s residents will enjoy entertainment, activities, fun and games in People’s Park.

The market place will be full of people and music from local bands and singers for the Banbury Music Mix festival on Friday July 26.

Banbury’s Food and Drink Festival will take place on the market on Saturday August 18, celebrating all that’s good about food and drink.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In September. the town will come together to celebrate Emergency Services Day on Saturday 7 in the Spiceball park.

On Sunday September 15, a parade in High Street and Flypast by the RAF, followed by a church service in St Mary’s will mark the Battle of Britain.

October will be a busy month as the town celebrates the Canal Festival on the 5th and 6th and Michaelmas Fair from Wednesday 16.

Remembrance Sunday will see a parade in High Street followed by a service in St Mary’s on Sunday November 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To culminate a fantastic year of events, November will see the Victorian Christmas Market and the Christmas Lights switch on.

Leader of the council Cllr Kieron Mallon said: “Banbury Town Council continues to promote Banbury, support its small traders and provide free at the point of entry events for young and not so young.