Scarily Ever After week will be a great Halloween attraction for families at Chipping Norton's Fairytale Farm

Owner Nick Laister said: "There’s always magic happening in the land of fairy tales and there’s no better time for little ones to solve a spooky Halloween mystery than the most magical month of the year, October."

Venture down the Enchanted Walk to solve spooky riddles, visit the Pumpkin Patch to choose your free pumpkin and get carving in Jack’s Yard. Don't forget to arrive in your best Halloween fancy dress for your chance to win a treat.

Youngsters can become a Fairytale Supernatural Sleuth and solve a creepy mystery. They will find clues along the Enchanted Walk and receive their trick or treat reward from the Enchanted Lair.

Halloween week will be great fun at Fairytale Farm, near Chipping Norton

Mr Laister said: "Visitors can also visit our Pumpkin Patch where every child can take away a free pumpkin which they can then carve it in our carving area in Jack’s Yard. You can't miss the carving marquee, it is right next to our new Pumpkin House. And visit our Activity Stable for free Halloween-themed crafts, which is great fun."

Those going along dressed up for the occasion will receive a free treat, and if they post a picture of themselves on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, next to a well-known Fairytale Farm attraction and share the post with Fairytale Farm, they will be entered into a prize draw to win a free family annual pass to the farm.

Families only need to buy standard entry tickets for this event; there are no special tickets. The event runs from October 23 - 31.

Al the usual attractions of Fairlytale Farm will be open. At weekends visitors can combine a visit to the Halloween event with a stroll through the farm's magical illuminated gardens, which have been expanded for 2021 and are three times the length of previous years. There is no additional charge for the Illuminations.