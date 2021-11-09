Santa Paws will bring festive cheer to the area's pet dogs this Christmas - and support for Banbury charity Dogs for Good

Dogs for Good will be helped by funds from the Santa Paws event at the Yew Tree Inn, Avon Dassett in December

Instead of Santa Claus, the dogs are invited to visit Santa Paws to collect their Christmas treat. The event at the Yew Tree Inn will also offer festive, doggy-related activities for children, along with bacon sandwiches, sausage rolls, coffee and tea. It takes place a week before Christmas on December 18 from 10am - 12pm.

Organiser Anna Prosser, of the Warwickshire and Coventry Support Group for Dogs for Good, said tickets will be £5 for each dog, with voluntary donations for the children's gifts.

Mrs Prosser said: "We're trying to rethink ways of fundraising for Dogs for Good because the traditional collections we used to run now reap little money as people no longer carry much cash. Lockdowns have also affected our fundraising badly.

Dogs for Good's specially trained dogs help people with a variety of disabilities

"Jack McEntee, the landlord at the Yew Tree, has been super allowing us to run this event. He is also holding a Breakfast in support of Dogs for Good on January 29."

Mrs Prosser lives in Avon Dassett and has been a fundraiser and helper for the charity since retirement.

She said: "I was a children's social worker in Warwickshire and wanted to help a charity that was involved with children and families when I retired. I visited Dogs for Good and started socialising a puppy for them a week after my retirement. I also provide temporary housing for dogs if their owners go away on holiday or need a stay in hospital."

The January breakfast will cost £10 per person for a full breakfast with hot drinks. To book call Mr McEntee at the Yew Tree on 01295 690844.