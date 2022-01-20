Sanctuary Supported Living partners with local authority in Banbury

Rachel House in Banbury where vulnerable young people can be supported by services provided by Sanctuary Supported Living working alongside Cherwell District Council. (Submitted photo)

Sanctuary Supported Living is working in partnership with Cherwell District Council to ensure that people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, young parents and people with disabilities will all benefit from supported housing in the town.

Mawle Court’s new rough sleeping prevention service offers 28 affordable rent spaces for people in need of direct specialist support if they are at risk of losing their home, or are already homeless in the area. The new partnership means that support is immediately available for individuals locally, so they no longer have to travel to Oxford.

Rachel House has 10 self-contained flats and provides short-term supported housing for young parents aged 16 to 25 and their children, with facilities including a communal playroom and garden.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dashwood House, which is newly refurbished in 2021 and due to open in early 2022, has eight self-contained, one-bedroomed flats for adults with learning disabilities and autism, encouraging them to develop their skills and live as independently as possible.

Residents at Rachel House and Dashwood House are supported by Sanctuary Supported Living’s specialist staff to achieve greater independence. The teams work with residents to manage and improve their personal safety and improve their social, emotional and mental wellbeing.

Dave Shaw, head of growth and business development, said; “We’re proud to be working with Cherwell District Council to provide safe places for vulnerable people in Banbury with a range of needs. Our teams work to help people find their feet and equip themselves with the life skills they need to ultimately move on to living independently when they’re ready and able to do so.”