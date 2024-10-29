A ‘safety first’ plea has gone out to those planning to celebrate bonfire night and fireworks in the Banbury area over the coming week.

Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service advises that the safest way to enjoy bonfire night is to attend a professionally organised public event. They are also providing guidance about Chinese sky lanterns which have become a controversial topic.

People are reminded to always light fireworks at arm's length with a taper and stand well back, keeping naked flames and cigarettes away from the fireworks. Never return to a firework that has not gone off and never throw used or unused fireworks onto a bonfire.

Safety tips include only buying CE quality marked fireworks from reputable and licensed shops and keeping fireworks in a closed metal box.

If you’re making a bonfire, it needs to be at least 18 metres away from houses, trees and hedges. And don’t forget to keep buckets of water nearby in case it gets out of control. Keep spectators five metres away.

Chinese sky lanterns have become popular at celebrations such as weddings, religious ceremonies and Bonfire Night. The council’s fire and rescue service recommends that people should not use sky lanterns because of the fire risk they pose.

There are also reports of the hot metal frames of these lanterns landing on animals in the countryside and wild animals becoming trapped in them.

Many dogs are scared of fireworks. Lidl, Aldi, Tesco, Morrisons and Asda sell low-noise fireworks.

Councillor Dr Nathan Ley of Oxfordshire County Council, said: “We want people to have fun on Bonfire Night but do urge everyone to be sensible, so we advise taking a few moments to read our fire and rescue service tips, and stay safe.”

Deb Forder, of Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Organised fireworks displays are cheaper and far safer than hosting your own fireworks or bonfire party.

"However, if you are planning on using fireworks for a private event on November 5 or at other community gatherings, it’s key to check out the firework safety and UK law around their use. You can check out the British Fireworks Association’s dedicated website for this.”