Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Middleton Cheney and District Branch of the Royal British Legion, in collaboration with the village's parish council, will hold the ceremony on May 23.

It will commemorate all of the 1,415 men that were killed when the battlecruiser HMS Hood was sunk during the Battle of the Denmark Strait in 1941.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremony will also pay special tribute to Middleton Cheney’s own Vice-Admiral Lancelot Holland, who commanded the British force in the battle and lost his life.

Members of the Middleton Cheney and District Royal British Legion at an event in 2021.

Lancelot Holland was born in the village in 1887 and had a distinguished Royal Navy career for almost 40 years.

The Royal British Legion will lead a detachment of Banbury Sea Cadets, accompanied by the pipes and drums of the Banbury and District Caledonian Pipe Band on the parade.