Route revealed for prestigious Women’s Tour cycling race set to finish in Banbury

Members of the Banbury Star Cyclists' Club and the Team Cherwell Banbury Triathlon Club pose for a photo with Cllr John Howson, the chair of Oxfordshire County Council in Banbury

Residents between Bicester, Oxford, Abingdon and Banbury will now be able to pick their spot, ready to cheer on elite riders when this year’s Women’s Tour professional cycling race comes to Oxfordshire on Monday October 4. The full route details were revealed today, (Wednesday July 21).

From the start line on Bicester’s Sheep Street, the race will complete a short northern loop, passing secondary school students at The Cooper School, before heading south past Graven Hill to Islip and on to Oxford.

The peloton will then sweep past the John Radcliffe Hospital and into south Oxfordshire via Blackbird Leys. The stage will reach its southernmost point passing the Culham Science Centre before heading north through Abingdon, Eynsham, and past Woodstock.

Members of local councils and organisations pose for a photo for the reveal of the route for the Women's Tour cycling race set for Oxfordshire in the autumn. (Pictured: Cllr Liz Leffman, leader of Oxfordshire County Council, Peter Hodges, public relations and marketing director for SweetSpot Group, Frank Smith the partnership services manager for Experience Oxfordshire, Cllr John Howson the chair of Oxfordshire County Council, Cllr Dan Levy, West Oxfordshire District Council, Sam Casey-Rerhaye, the cycling champion for South Oxfordshire District Council, Cllr Helen Pighills the cabinet member for healthy communities from Vale of White Horse District Council with members of the Banbury Star Cyclists' Club on each end)

The riders will pass through Bloxham before arriving in Banbury for the first time. They will then head back out to complete a short loop of Hook Norton and Sibford Ferris. Returning to Banbury they will pass the cross and the Fine Lady statue, with a sprint to the finish line expected on South Bar Street.

Cllr Liz Leffman, leader of Oxfordshire County Council, said: “What a fantastic way to showcase our wonderful county to the world. I’m confident this event will bring economic benefits to our communities. I also hope the race will inspire even more people to exercise and take to two wheels, the healthy transport option. Hosting the prestigious race is a great collaborative effort between the county council and our colleagues at Cherwell, Oxford City, Vale of White Horse, South Oxfordshire, and West Oxfordshire.”

Cllr Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council’s cycling champion, said: “We want this prestigious race to leave a legacy for the county; not only a lasting economic impact, but by motivating people to be more active and improve their health. If you’re travelling to a vantage point, why not cycle or walk? Leave the car at home for at least some of your journey and get some exercise as a spectator.”

Cllr Barry Wood, leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “It is an honour for us to have the first stage of this prestigious race visiting our towns and villages. Cycling is not just an elite sport, it’s an increasingly important mode of transport and way of staying active. Women’s road cycling is growing in stature every year and I think that seeing the world’s best in action will encourage more of our residents to take to two wheels in their everyday lives.”

Child cycling at the Cherwell District and Oxfordshire County Council route reveal event for the Women's Tour Cycling race held today (Wednesday July 21) near the Banbury Cross in town

Cllr Jane Doughty, West Oxfordshire District Council’s cabinet member for customer delivery, said: “It is fantastic to have such a prestigious event passing through our district. It will help encourage and inspire particularly young people to take up cycling as a fantastic form of exercise and they may even become serious competitors themselves in future. These women are great role models for the sport. The Tour will also highlight our beautiful countryside and encourage tourism which will boost our local economy.”

This is the second year that Oxfordshire will host the Women’s Tour; part of a three-year commitment that began in 2019 (the 2020 race was postponed). Different routes are planned each year to showcase the county’s diversity to a national and international audience.

Oxfordshire is expecting economic and health benefits from hosting the prestigious event, with cycling fans expected to visit the county to watch the race, generating additional business for restaurants, bars, hotels, B&Bs and shops.

About 100 professional riders will weave their way through towns, villages and rural areas, inspiring local schools to organise themed sport and fitness lessons. Highlights of the race will also be screened on ITV4.

Families are expected to line the route to cheer on competitors, turning the event into an exciting community spectacle. Spectators will be encouraged to use healthy and environmentally friendly transport to reach vantage points to watch the race.

The Women’s Tour is Britain’s longest-running professional women’s race and part of the prestigious UCI Women’s World Tour series.