Almost 100 Rotary club members gathered at Banbury Town Hall for a gala dinner and ball.

Rotary club members from Europe travelled to Banbury recently for a gala dinner and ball at the town hall.

Rotarians from clubs in France, Italy, Germany and Switzerland attended the Rotary Club of Banbury’s exchange event.

During the visit, the European guests stayed at the recently re-opened Whately Hall Hotel and visited Sulgrave Manor and Blenheim Palace among other places.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...