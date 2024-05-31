Rotary club members travel from Europe to Banbury for gala ball
Rotary club members from Europe travelled to Banbury recently for a gala dinner and ball at the town hall.
Rotarians from clubs in France, Italy, Germany and Switzerland attended the Rotary Club of Banbury’s exchange event.
During the visit, the European guests stayed at the recently re-opened Whately Hall Hotel and visited Sulgrave Manor and Blenheim Palace among other places.
The weekend culminated with a ball that saw almost 100 Rotarians attend and an invitation for the Banbury club to visit Aalen and Heidenheim in Germany next year.