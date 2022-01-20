Robin who found a home inside Banbury M&S café to be rescued and set free
Expert to help rescue a robin who found a home inside the cafe at the M&S in Banbury's Gateway Shopping Park
A customer spotted the robin inside the cafe at the M&S store and contacted the Banbury Guardian about possible health and safety concerns after watching the bird drink water while inside the cafe.
The customer said: "The robin seemed to be very much at home, drinking from the water tap meant for customers, and flitting between tables. I think they might need to make a bit more effort to shoo it out. I was concerned about health and safety implications."
A M&S spokesperson said: “We have the very highest hygiene standards in our stores, and we are working with experts to help release the robin outside as soon as possible.”
M&S officials said they have an expert team who have fitted specialist equipment to help free the small birds. They said the system requires the robin to fly into a box which then closes, allowing their expert team to free the robin outside.