Robin who found a home inside Banbury M&S café to be rescued and set free

Experts to help rescue a robin who found a home inside the cafe at the M&S in Banbury's Gateway Shopping Park (Submitted photo)

A customer spotted the robin inside the cafe at the M&S store and contacted the Banbury Guardian about possible health and safety concerns after watching the bird drink water while inside the cafe.

The customer said: "The robin seemed to be very much at home, drinking from the water tap meant for customers, and flitting between tables. I think they might need to make a bit more effort to shoo it out. I was concerned about health and safety implications."

A M&S spokesperson said: “We have the very highest hygiene standards in our stores, and we are working with experts to help release the robin outside as soon as possible.”