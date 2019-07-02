Roadworks on Bloxham Road to last months

The A361 Bloxham Road is set for a period of roadworks and improvements stretching into next year.

Signs are already in place indicating the imminent start of the works which will include drainage, resurfacing and BT cable installation works.

Between August 5 and November 8 resurfacing work will be taking place from the new Bloxham Vale roundabout all the way to Chipping Norton.

Overnight road closures are expected between 8pm and 6am with traffic light controls where needed.

From July 8, midway between the Bloxham Vale roundabout and the Wykham Lane junction, traffic light controls will be in place for work lasting until July 19.

Traffic lights will also be in place from July 8 outside the Vantage Business Park for safety work until July 11. Further lights will be in place from July 18 until July 20 for drainage work to be completed.

Move on a few hundred yards and from July 4 until July 8 BT will be undertaking work to install fibre optic cable.

More drainage work will take place between July 31 and August 8 at the junction with Ells Lane. Expect multiway traffic signalling.

From October 1 drainage and footway work will begin from outside Bloxham School to the row of shops on the High Street.

Expect more traffic lights until work ends in January 2020.

To check roadworks in your area visit www.roadworks.org.