'Roads on Banbury estate are ugly and need to properly resurfaced' says councillor

A councillor has called for the roads on a Banbury estate to be properly resurfaced following "ugly" micro-asphalt treatment – but the council insists the road’s surface will improve over the coming weeks and months.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Andrew Crichton, who represents Hardwick on Oxfordshire County Council, has asked the council to resurface Highlands, which runs through the Hardwick estate, as soon as possible.

The councillor says the road now looks untidy and ugly following micro-asphalt treatment by council work teams on October 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also says several local residents have raised concerns with him about the quality of the treatment.

Cllr Andrew Crichton has called the recent council micro asphalt treatment on the Hardwick estate ugly and says it needs to be resurfaced.

Cllr Crichton said: “I couldn't believe how ugly this road now looks after this recent treatment. I get that budgets are tight and that more money needs to go further after years of cuts to local government under the last government, but that shouldn't come at the expense of quality.

“Local people would much prefer to wait for proper resurfacing. Nobody wants to live in an area that looks shabbily maintained. I have written to the county council to ask that they look to tidy this area up as soon as possible.”

Micro-asphalt treatment is used to seal the existing road surface, improve the texture, and help water evaporate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is mostly used in residential areas with slower-moving traffic and is said to prolong the life of a road by several years.

Oxfordshire County Council has responded to Cllr Crichton by saying it is common for roads to look incomplete when first resurfaced, but that the appearance will improve over the coming months.

A council spokesperson said: “When this kind of road resurfacing is first applied, it can at first look incomplete. As vehicles drive over it, any loose material gets pressed in or moved away, and the road’s appearance will gradually improve over the next few weeks and months.

“Every area will be swept by a machine to clear away any leftover materials. We will also adjust manholes and drain covers so they are level with the new surface.

“Where there are gullies, we usually leave them uncovered. This helps prevent flooding in case there is heavy rain.”