Road works underway to fix water issue impacting Banbury road

Cllr Mark Cherry, a councillor for Banbury Ruscote for Banbury town, Cherwell District and Oxfordshire County councils, said: "For at least 40 years a water stream has periodically emanated from what is now Princess Diana park to Mold Crescent. This has caused residents to be concerned, and not to mention health and safety of ice though seasonal autumn and winter."

Residents have reached out the councillors like Mr Cherry for help resolving the issue.

Cllr Cherry has announced road works to resolve the problem started in late August and are expected to be completed in two weeks.

Banbury Town Cllr Mark Cherry has announced road works are underway to fix a stream of water causing safety issues for a road town - Mold Crescent. (Image from Cllr Cherry)

The resolution has involved work between multiple agencies ranging from Banbury town councillors, to town council officers, to Cherwell district council and Oxfordshire county council drainage officers. The road works include permission from Thames Water permission to dig an underground pipeline from Banbury Town Council land onto Oxfordshire County Council land into a Thames Water storm drain.

Cllr Cherry added: "The road on Mold crescent has been badly eroded and will need to be resurfaced by Oxfordshire County Council contractors in late September 2021.

"It’s taken a few years to get this point but local residents will hopefully have a safe road surface without the annual autumn / winter occurrence of a water stream."