Road works begin on Stratford Road

After two years of negotiations, refsurfacing work outside North Oxfordshire Academy began this wek and is expected to take six weeks to complete.

The works being undertaken include: Installation of new warnings signs, relining work along A422 Stratford Road in school localities, a rework of the old bollards and new crossing point from Trinity Close to NOA and road resurfacing.

Work began yesterday

County councillor Mark Cherry, who has been campaigning for the work, said: "It’s taken well over two years of liaison with Bloor Homes planning officers and Oxfordshire County Council infrastructure officers to get the section 278 agreement in place as I did receive criticism when the a section of road from NOA was resurfaced June 2018 but no work outside the NOA school was done.

"The road works have to be complete in summer holiday to minimise congestion along the Stratford Road and access to the school.

"It’s an honour to see the works start as the old crossing hasn’t changed since I went to the then called Drayton school.

"I should emphasise this has taken over two years to visualise and the improvements will make it safer for school children to cross, with caveat that nothing is 100 per cent safe.

Cllr Mark Cherry

The Cllr added: "Lastly I would like to personally thank Bloor Homes planning officers and Oxfordshire County Council highways officers and my fellow Labour ward Ruscote councillors who have all worked together to make these road works come to fruition along with many other interactions with new Banbury Rise Housing developments on residents issues."