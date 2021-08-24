Road traffic accident in Banbury residential street on Bretch Hill - avoid the area
Thames Valley Police teams in Banbury have been sent to a traffic collision in Dover Avenue, Banbury.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 12:35 pm
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 12:36 pm
The Banbury team tweeted at approximately 12.20pm asking for motorists to avoid the area.
Officers said: "Emergency services are on scene dealing with a road traffic collision on Dover Avenue, Banbury. Please avoid the area."
It is not known whether there are any casualties but we will monitor the situation and bring any updates as soon as possible.