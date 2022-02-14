Thames Valley Police issued a warning to area motorists early this morning of a road closure on Howard Road.

A road in a Banbury neighbourhood temporarily closed due to police incident this morning, Monday February 14.

Howard Road between Avenue Road and Causeway closed for over an hour this morning due to a police incident.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area and find alternate travel routes.

Police have now re-opened the road.

Howard Road in Banbury is now open for traffic following an earlier closure due to an ongoing police incident.