Road closures in place across Oxfordshire, including at least one in Banbury due to Storm Franklin

Storm Franklin is expected to continue to bring winds and gusts of up to 60mph to the region through much of Monday.

Highways teams in Oxfordshire have already been busy dealing with the impacts of Storm Eunice with damaging high winds having crossed the county and the whole of southern England during Friday, February 18.

Roads crews received more than 180 calls to incidents. These included trees that had fallen into roads or footpaths causing obstructions as well as damaged trees that led to very large branches on road surfaces. There were also examples of large trees that are deemed vulnerable to falling or that are overhanging roads.

Those who wish to inform the council of a highways related problem due to the storm should call 0345 310 1111.

Earlier in the week plans were put in place to have extra highways officers ready because of Storm Eunice. These included specialists in dealing with damaged trees. Similar plans are in place for dealing with the impact of Storm Franklin.

Road closures

- Blackbird Leys Road from Pegasus Road to Cuddesdon Way, Oxford

A yellow wind warning has been issued until 3pm Monday February 21 covering much of the country, including Oxfordshire, due to Storm Franklin. (Image from Oxfordshire County Council)

- Junction of Prescott Road and Fairway, Banbury

- Station Road, Brize Norton

Power cuts

Information relating to any local power/electricity issues can be found on the websites of SSEN here: http://news.ssen.co.uk/news/ and Western Power Distribution here: https://www.westernpower.co.uk/power-cut-information

If people experience a power cut, the national number to call is 105. It’s free of charge.

River levels

You can keep in touch with information on local river levels check via the Environment Agency here: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/location?q=Oxfordshire

School closures

Schools are able to update on any closures on the county council website here: https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/residents/schools/emergency-school-closures

Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC)