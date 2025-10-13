Road between villages near Banbury closed for a day next week - diversion is published

The road between Twyford, Adderbury and Kings Sutton will be closed for a day next week – highways bosses have published a diversion route.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be a temporary road closure with a no waiting restriction along Twyford Road to allow re-surfacing on Friday, October 24 from 7.30am – 4.30pm.

It is the road leading from the main A4260 Oxford Road to King’s Sutton past Twyford Wharf and Cherwell Valley Silos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxfordshire Highways says: “In the interests of public safety, it will be necessary for Oxfordshire County Council to close the road and impose a ‘No Waiting’ restriction as detailed above to facilitate pre-surfacing dressing works.

The road between Twyford and Kings Sutton will be closed from 7.30am - 4.30pm on Friday, October 24

“A temporary Notice is being made to implement the temporary closure and will operate on 24 October.

“Access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles and for those frontages within the closure area, subject to the progress of the works and liaison with the works supervisor.

“Further information regarding the works may be obtained by contacting Tim Belton – M Group, Oxfordshire County Council on 0345 310 11 11”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kings Sutton villagers, concerned about the possibility of heavy lorries diverting through the village’s narrow streets, have been given an assurance that Cherwell Valley Silos is one of the businesses on the route that will be allowed through.

A spokesman for the company said the bridge over the railway, between their business and the village, has a weight restriction of 15 tonnes on it meaning their lorries are not permitted to travel along that road.

A 14.5km alternative route has been set along Oxford Road, Aynho Road, Charlton Road, Upper Astrop Road, Richmond Street and Banbury Lane.