River levels high but 'stable' in the Banbury area. Flooding still widespread and more rain forecast tonight

River levels remain high but 'stable' in the Banbury area today (Tuesday). Flooding is still widespread and more rain is forecast for tonight.

Banbury experienced more than 70mm of rain over the weekend (2.75 inches) as a result of the deluges from Storm Bert.

Official government information shows that at 10am this morning the height of the River Cherwell is 2.08m, down from a high of 2.27m last night but still way over Saturday’s level of .35m. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 1.83 metres.

Farmland is flooded across the area, causing a big problem for winter-sown crops, with more rain forecast tonight and tomorrow morning between 11pm – 11am.

This environment agency image shows the flooding areas of the River Cherwell today (Tuesday)

The flooding affects the River Cherwell and its tributaries from Charwelton to just above Upper Heyford including Woodford Halse, Edgcote, Cropredy, Marston St Lawrence, Banbury, Kings Sutton, Hook Norton and Croughton.

The Gov.UK website says: “Property flooding is expected. The flood warning for the River Cherwell from below Banbury to just above Upper Heyford is currently in force. River levels have risen on the upper River Cherwell as a result of heavy rainfall over the weekend from Storm Bert.

"Therefore, flooding of low lying land, roads and property is expected to continue. The forecast for today is mainly dry and we expect river levels to remain high over the coming days. Avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.”

The river at Cropredy has fallen from its highest level recorded of 2.78m at 10pm yesterday and is currently at 1.60m. It’s previous highest level was in 2007 at 2.73m.

The official river level chart shows the River Cherwell levels receding but still high

Official flood warnings continue at King’s Sutton where flooding of property, roads and low lying land continued overnight. Properties on Wales Street were most at risk.

River levels are high but steadily falling on the Sor Brook in Bodicote. Areas remaining most at risk are those closest to the Sor Brook and downstream of the confluence of the Sor Brook and Bloxham Brook in Adderbury. Levels on the Bloxham Brook have now dropped below the flood risk threshold.

River levels are expected to fall very slowly overnight, but remain sensitive to further rainfall. There is a delay between rain falling and draining down to rivers.

Householders should have a bag ready for medicines and insurance documents. Activate any flood barriers.