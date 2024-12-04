Rising darts stars to compete for a chance to win professional contract at Banbury competition this Saturday

Danny's Sports Bar is hosting a big darts tournament this Saturday (December 7).

Rising darts stars and ex-professional players will compete for a chance to win a professional contract at a big Banbury darts competition this Saturday (December 7).

The competition at Danny’s Sports Bar will feature players from across the south of England and even as far as the Isle of Man.

In total, 64 players will step up to the oche on Saturday for a chance to win free entry into the Professional Darts Corporation’s Qualifying School programme.

The Qualifying School programme offers rising darts stars and ex-pros the opportunity to become professional dart players and appear in big TV competitions.

Owner of Danny’s Jon Jordan said: “This competition is quite a big deal; we will have sponsors from dart companies Target and Darts Corner assisting with the event.”

The winner of the competition will claim a place at qualifying school worth £475, the runner-up will receive a darts hamper worth £200 and £100 prize money, and the semi-finalists will win £75.

The competition will run from 1pm until evening, and take place over eight dartboards.