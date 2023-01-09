Rider gives 'proof' that hunt was deliberately chasing a fox when hounds invaded gardens of a Banbury area village

The Heythrop Hunt huntsman out in Barford St Michael last Thursday when hounds ran amok in gardens after chasing a fox

Barford St Michael villager Linda Newbery said hounds had chased a fox into a yard but others of the pack had been blocked off. She said the huntsman spent half an hour trying to recall the hounds.

The incident happened last Thursday when several horses and hounds were milling around outside the houses, with six or seven hounds in Mrs Newbery’s garden.

Reports from a number of residents of the village say there were about 30 horses in the lane beyond.

Huntsmen took some time to recall the hounds that were milling around in residents' gardens in Barford St Michael

"One informed them that they couldn't get through at the end of Horn Hill and one rider replied ‘It went this way - but we've lost it now’.

“So they clearly knew they were chasing a fox,” said Mrs Newbery.

"The riders realised that they couldn't get through to the field beyond, where the huntsman was blowing his horn, having come up from Summer Ley, the track below,” she said.

"I rushed outside with my camera, passing a member of hunt staff on foot who was attempting to gather up the stray hounds, and went down to Summer Ley where most of the riders and followers had gathered.

Hounds reached a dead end and entered people's gardens, according to a Barford St Michael resident

"I remonstrated with the huntsman, who told me, among other things, that I know nothing about the countryside. The huntsman took about half an hour, blowing his horn, to regroup the hounds.

“I later heard from neighbours that the six or seven unsupervised hounds in Horn Hill had been seen chasing a fox into a yard and that those hounds remained in the lane when the mounted followers had left in the direction of Summer Ley. I don't know whether or not the fox got away.

“This is deeply concerning - that the hunt assumes the right to invade quiet residential streets in villages, that this group of hounds was clearly out of control and chasing a fox and that those hounds could easily have killed an unwary cat.

“Surely, as a bare minimum of courtesy, the Heythrop Hunt should inform village communities when they are intending to hunt in the area, so that residents can keep pets safely indoors? Since they claim to be following a trail, they must have a clear idea of where they intend to be.

“Like many rural residents I'm deeply opposed to hunting and believe that 'trail hunting' is a smokescreen for hunting as usual. Whatever views anyone has on hunting, it's unacceptable for hunts to trespass in private gardens, invade residential streets and put domestic pets at risk.”

“ My husband sent a form message via their website complaining of hounds trespassing in our garden and risk to our pets. No reply yet.

“I've written to the Barfords Parish Council and will attend their meeting on Thursday. One of the councillors is the farmer who hosted the meet, so that will be interesting.”

