Rider, 37, dies after fall during cross country element of equestrian event near Banbury

A horse rider, aged 37, has died after falling during an equestrian event near Banbury last week.

Sarah Yorke died following the accident at the Aston-le-Walls Horse Trials on Friday. Medics attended immediately but sadly, Ms Yorke could not be saved.

British Eventing said in a statement: “It is with the deepest sadness that we confirm Sarah Yorke (GBR), 37, suffered a fatal accident while competing at Aston-le-Walls Horse Trials in Northamptonshire, England, on Friday, August 8 2025.

“Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 3; however, tragically, she could not be saved.

Aston-le-Walls Equestrian Centre which was hosting the horse trials in which the accident happened

“Her horse, MGH Hera, was assessed by the on-site vets, walked back to the stable, and is uninjured.”

Rosie Williams, Chief Executive of British Eventing, said: “On behalf of everyone at British Eventing, I would like to express our deepest condolences to Sarah’s family and friends. The thoughts of the entire eventing community are with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

A full review of the incident will now be undertaken by British Eventing in line with the organisation’s established protocols.

To respect the family’s privacy during this very sad time, no further details will be shared.

“British Eventing said: We appreciate this is a deeply difficult moment for the eventing community, and we encourage everyone to support one another. The British Eventing Support Trust Helpline is available 24/7 on 07780 008877 for anyone who would like to talk to a trained professional.”

It is understood Ms Yorke was competing in the cross country element of a 100cm competition, having recently left 90cm competition.