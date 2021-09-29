Reward offered for information leading to return of stolen beloved Banbury dog - Shelby

A reward has been offered for information leading to the return of a stolen beloved Banbury dog called Shelby. (Image: One of several 6-foot banners)

Tina Vine is desperate for the return of her dog, Shelby, who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Shelby has now been listed as stolen with the Thames Valley Police. Anyone with information can make a report by calling 101 or via online quoting reference 43210437270.

Shelby, a six-year-old chihuahua, went missing after she escaped her garden on Balmoral Avenue in the Bretch Hill area of Banbury around 12.30pm on Monday September 13. She was seen a few hours later near the flats in Bretch Hill. She has not been seen since.

A reward has been offered for information leading to the return of a stolen beloved Banbury dog called Shelby, who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Tina said: "Shelby is my soul mate, and both my son and I are absolutely devastated at her disappearance."

Shelby is a tricolour - white, black and brown - chihuahua with smooth hair. She also has several distinctive markings such as a white tip at the end of her tail, a thin white stripe down the centre of her face and white back toes and tan coloured front paws.

She has been neutered and is chipped with a 'missing alert.'

Shelby has been registered with Dog Lost UK, the UK's largest lost and found dog service.

Some of the several 6-foot banners made to help find Shelby, a missing Banbury dog now considered stolen

The charity - Beauty's Legacy (Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare) has launched a #findshelby campaign on social media in an effort to help find her.

Beauty's Legacy has helped organise several 6 foot long Shelby banners, which are being posted across the area.

A message from the #findshelby campaign Facebook page said: "We won't stop until we find her.

"There is a LARGE REWARD for her safe return.

"Somebody somewhere knows where she is. She is microchipped and spayed. She is worthless to anyone else.

"Be the hero, say you found her, hand her in to a vets or call us or message our page and remain 100% anonymous.

"We are not interested in naming and shaming we just want her home."