Revealed: Top ten streets in Oxfordshire with the most parking tickets
Drivers parked on Mansfield Road in Oxford received the highest number of penalty charge notices, (PCNs) by far, with 5,321 tickets being issued in 2024.
This averages out to roughly 14 tickets being issued per day.
St Giles came second in the rankings, receiving just over half the number of tickets as Mansfield Road.
Only one of the roads was located outside Oxford, with Market Square in Bicester narrowly making it to the top ten.
The data was provided by Oxfordshire County Council, who collect parking tickets, in response to a Freedom of Information request.
The top ten streets were as follows:
- Mansfield Road, Oxford – 5,321
- St Giles, Oxford – 2,702
- Cheney Lane, Oxford – 919
- Parks Road, Oxford – 802
- Walton Street (Jericho), Oxford – 738
- Hockmore Street, Oxford – 659
- Divinity Road, Oxford – 547
- Merton Street, Oxford –519
- Market Square, Bicester – 509
- High Street, Oxford – 507
The county council handed out a total of 63,147 penalty charge notices in 2024, which averages out to roughly 172 per day.
They also collected £1,836,298.25 in parking fines in the same year, according to the council’s data.
Councillor Andrew Gant, cabinet member for transport management for Oxfordshire County Council, said: “This is not a way to make money out of motorists, but to ensure our roads are safer and kept clear of obstacles to keep the traffic moving.
“Money raised through fines goes towards enforcement.
“Offences such as double-parking, parking in disabled bays without a blue badge, and on yellow lines can put other road users in danger.
“The aim is to achieve 100 per cent compliance of parking regulations.
“If that was to happen then there would be no income from penalty charges. However, if drivers choose to park illegally, they should expect to receive a fine.”
“Parking in a small medieval city like Oxford will always be at a premium and so we would advise people travelling into the city centre to use the park and rides.
“They are conveniently located and cost just £4 for 16 hours of parking and a return bus ticket for one person – or £5 for two people travelling, and children travel for free.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.