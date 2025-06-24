The most expensive streets to buy homes in Banbury have been revealed.placeholder image
The most expensive streets to buy homes in Banbury have been revealed.

Revealed: The ten most expensive streets to purchase a home in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Jun 2025, 09:13 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 10:03 BST
The ten most expensive streets to buy homes in Banbury have been revealed.

To find out which streets are the most expensive, Property Solvers gathered five years' worth of sold house prices from HM Land Registry – and here are the results (below).

Robinswood in Easington has been named the most expensive street to buy a house in Banbury, with properties selling for an average price of £779,168.

1. Robinswood - £779,168

Robinswood in Easington has been named the most expensive street to buy a house in Banbury, with properties selling for an average price of £779,168. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bloxham Road in Easington comes in at second place with an average sale price of £586,833.

2. Bloxham Road - £586,833

Bloxham Road in Easington comes in at second place with an average sale price of £586,833. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Lansdown Close is the third most expensive street to buy property in Banbury, with an average sale price of £582,333.

3. Lansdown Close - £582,333

Lansdown Close is the third most expensive street to buy property in Banbury, with an average sale price of £582,333. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Broughton Road is the fourth most expensive street to buy a home in Banbury, where properties have sold for an average of £567,500.

4. Broughton Road -

Broughton Road is the fourth most expensive street to buy a home in Banbury, where properties have sold for an average of £567,500. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Banbury
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice