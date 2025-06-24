Revealed: The ten most expensive streets to purchase a home in Banbury

To find out which streets are the most expensive, Property Solvers gathered five years' worth of sold house prices from HM Land Registry – and here are the results (below).
1. Robinswood - £779,168
Robinswood in Easington has been named the most expensive street to buy a house in Banbury, with properties selling for an average price of £779,168. Photo: Google
2. Bloxham Road - £586,833
Bloxham Road in Easington comes in at second place with an average sale price of £586,833. Photo: Google
3. Lansdown Close - £582,333
Lansdown Close is the third most expensive street to buy property in Banbury, with an average sale price of £582,333. Photo: Google
4. Broughton Road -
Broughton Road is the fourth most expensive street to buy a home in Banbury, where properties have sold for an average of £567,500. Photo: Google
