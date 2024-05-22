Retro supercars to go on display at village car show near Chipping Norton

By Jack Ingham
Published 22nd May 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Retro supercars from the 80s and 90s will be displayed at a village car show near Chipping Norton next month.

Organisers expect thousands of visitors to attend the Churchill Car Show 2024, which takes place on Sunday June 9 in Churchill.

Retro supercars are the theme of this year’s show, but a variety of rare cars will be displayed on the village’s green.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be a children's play area, a food and beer tent and selection of stalls.

A variety of rare cars are set to be on display at the return of the Churchill Car Show next month.A variety of rare cars are set to be on display at the return of the Churchill Car Show next month.
A variety of rare cars are set to be on display at the return of the Churchill Car Show next month.

The first Churchill Car Show was held in 1988 to raise money for the restoration of the village’s All Saints’ Church.

Tracy Archer, owner of holiday home rental company StayCotswold, sponsors of the show, said: "We are thrilled to be a part of the Churchill Car Show 2024 and to support such a prestigious event in our local community.”

The event runs from 11am until 5pm and tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for children and £20 for family tickets. For more information, visit www.churchillcarshow.co.uk

Related topics:Organisers