Retro supercars to go on display at village car show near Chipping Norton
Organisers expect thousands of visitors to attend the Churchill Car Show 2024, which takes place on Sunday June 9 in Churchill.
Retro supercars are the theme of this year’s show, but a variety of rare cars will be displayed on the village’s green.
There will also be a children's play area, a food and beer tent and selection of stalls.
The first Churchill Car Show was held in 1988 to raise money for the restoration of the village’s All Saints’ Church.
Tracy Archer, owner of holiday home rental company StayCotswold, sponsors of the show, said: "We are thrilled to be a part of the Churchill Car Show 2024 and to support such a prestigious event in our local community.”
The event runs from 11am until 5pm and tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for children and £20 for family tickets. For more information, visit www.churchillcarshow.co.uk