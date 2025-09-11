Retirement home near Chipping Norton is saved from closure thanks to local charity

A retirement home in a village near Chipping Norton has been saved from closure thanks to the intervention of a local charity.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of The Old Bakehouse in Chadlington were shocked and distressed to hear that the owners of their home were considering closing it.

The home has been an important part of the village community for the past 40 years, and many of the residents were upset at the thought of having to move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the residents' fears have been alleviated after the home was purchased by a community charity group, The Old Bakehouse, which has partnered with The Abbeyfield Wessex Society to manage the home.

The Old Bakehouse retirement home in Chadlington has been saved from closure thanks to the intervention of a local charity group.

Upon hearing of the home's possible closure in 2023, locals set up a charity with the intention of raising funds to buy it, establishing a charity to own it, and finding a registered provider of social housing to manage it.

They organised fundraising events at Chadlington Church and held a successful silent auction at Chadlington Manor to raise the funds.

Helen Datson, chair of the new charity ‘The Old Bakehouse’, said: “We could not have got this far without the support and donations we have received. The community has come together with amazing generosity, and we are looking forward to cementing The Old Bakehouse’s important place in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Securing the future of The Old Bakehouse ensures older people will be able to afford to live well in our community in comfortable, safe, and sociable accommodation.

“With good neighbours both in the house and the local community, our residents will enjoy independent supported living without the fear of loneliness and isolation that affects so many older people.”