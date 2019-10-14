Restore mental health charity joins Co-op staff for Banburyshire walk

Members of Banbury's mental health drop-in, Restore, joined Co-op staff in a fundraising walk to mark World Mental Health day last Thursday.

The walk took place between Co-op stores, starting and finishing at Hanwell Fields. It took in Deddington, Bloxham and Kings Sutton as well as all the other stores in Banbury. The total route was 26 miles achieved by six Co-op employees.

"Hearty congratulations to all the walkers including two of our Restore members who did 13 miles. The event has raised £330 which is wonderful," said Restore coordinator Jacqui Vincent-Potter.

Three Restore members staffed an information point at the Hanwell Fields store for the day, talking to members of the public and selling raffle tickets. The draw is on Friday, October 18, giving time for supporters to buy tickets from the Restore shop in Calthorpe Street, Banbury.

Ms Vincent-Potter said: "We are so grateful to the Co-op for their efforts on our behalf. They donated a large quantity of cakes which we sold on the day. Through sponsorship, cake and raffle ticket sales it was a significant fund raiser for us."

Restore is an Oxfordshire mental health charity that supports people to take control of their recovery, develop skills and lead meaningful lives. It offers recovery groups, training and employment coaching to make this possible.

The Orchard, in Calthorpe Street, a warm, welcoming drop-in centre offering members a safe place to explore their creative side through woodwork and a wide range of arts and crafts and making vital steps forwards in their mental health recovery.