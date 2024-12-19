Restaurant review - Christmas shopping in Oxford? Enjoy a wonderful festive afternoon tea at the Ashmolean's Rooftop Restaurant
It is a wonderful excuse to take the weight off your feet – Chrismas shopping in the city can be a pleasurable but exhausting experience. The rooftop restaurant is a fantastic location for a well-earned break where staff will give you a friendly welcome and you can begin (if you wish) with a glass of Prosecco to toast the midwinter celebrations.
The festive tea comes traditionally on tiered platters and my guest and I began, sensibly, with the sandwiches. The festive afternoon tea has some beautifully subtle flavours which don’t overpower the finger food, but add a tantalising taste of Christmas.
The sandwiches include turkey with sage emulsion and cranberry sauce, brie and cranberry with a shallot sauce, smoked salmon with dill and horseradish creme fraiche and cucumber with dill cream cheese.
Home-made scones were enhanced with cranberry and mixed spice – delicious – with clotted cream and jam.
And although we were pretty full by this time, possibly the most delectable morsels were the sweets, which included a scrumptious mini Bailey’s mousse with Tia Maria syrup and a mini vanilla cheesecake with candied clementine segment – plus gingerbread biscuits and mini mince pies.
All this was completed by a pot of tea that helped down the tastiest afternoon tea we have experienced for a long time!
The festive afternoon tea is served between 11.30am – 4pm. Call 01865 553823.
- The Ashmolean Museum contains half a million years of art and archaeology from Egyptian mummies to modern art.
