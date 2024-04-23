Residents of town near Banbury to go to the polls over future development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They will vote on a referendum about whether they want Cherwell District Council to implement the Deddington Neighbourhood Plan.

The plan has been put forward by Deddington Parish Council and identifies land for new homes, green spaces, a nursery and policies on zero-carbon building and superfast broadband.

Eligible residents will be able to cast their votes at the same time they vote for the local council elections and the Police and Crime Commissioner election next Thursday.

Ian Boll, corporate director for communities, said: “Neighbourhood planning gives communities the power to help shape where new homes, shops and places of work could be built. If approved by residents, a neighbourhood plan will help them shape the parish’s future in a way that meets their needs.”

If Deddington residents back the neighbourhood plan, it will become part of the district council’s statutory development plan and will be brought into effect by the council and considered when determining planning applications in the parish.

Voters will receive a separate poll card, and postal voters should have received a separate postal vote pack.

The count of the referendum will take place on Friday, May 3, and the results will be available on the Cherwell District Council’s website in the early evening.