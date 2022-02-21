Residents of Oxfordshire warned against rogue traders after recent storms

Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards team believes it is a perfect opportunity for rogue traders to take advantage of residents who have a leaking roof or broken tile.

Many traders will be booked up, so the advice is to be wary of traders who can arrive to start the work the following day and push for a quick agreement to use them.

Councillor Neil Fawcett, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for community services and safety, said: “I encourage people to get recommendations for trades people from friends and relatives. Failing that go to those approved trader schemes that make comprehensive checks on their members.

“Oxfordshire residents can check the Buy with Confidence website to find local traders who have been vetted and approved by trading standards to ensure that they operate in a legal, honest and fair way. I would also encourage getting three quotes from different traders before you agree to any work being done.

“You should receive a contract of the total price before any work starts. Any work that increases in price mid contract is a red flag to the trading standards team.”

Councillor Fawcett’s advice is: “Don’t agree to offers of building work, home repairs or maintenance that come from a cold call. Don’t be afraid to say no, don’te pressured and check with others if the work is required and what is a fair price to pay. If it’s out of the blue, it’s not for you!”

Any Oxfordshire resident who has concerns about cold calling or potential scams can contact the Citizens Advice National Consumer Service on 0800 144 8848 or by visiting its website citizensadvice.org.uk.