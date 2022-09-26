Residents of Banburyshire asked for their views on community crime and safety

Neighbourhood Watch has invited residents of south Northants to complete their 2022 survey

Neighbourhood Watch Network is interested in hearing people’s thoughts about crime, community and how effective Neighbourhood Watch is.

The survey asks for residents’ views on all manner of crime and risk, from having your home or vehicle broken into and something stolen, a bike theft, criminal damage to your property, sexual harassment or assault, being harassed or threatened in the street, hate crime, domestic abuse, online crime and other frauds and scams.

While all questions are compulsory to ensure data integrity, participants are free to choose 'prefer not to say' to questions without giving a reason. They are also free to withdraw from the survey at any point.All data will be anonymised and aggregated and will used by Neighbourhood Watch in a bid to ensure its work is effective, inclusive and representative.Should anyone have any questions about this survey they should contact [email protected] As answers are anonymous admins cannot individually respond to any questions included in the survey.

You do not have to be a member of Neighbourhood Watch to participate.

All responses will be anonymised and aggregated, and everyone who completes the 5 – 10 minute survey can choose to opt-in to the prize draw to win one of four £25 Amazon vouchers.

“The results will enable us as a charity to better understand crime and fear of crime, benchmark whether membership in a Neighbourhood Watch scheme or living in a Neighbourhood Watch area impacts crime levels, neighbourliness, and the willingness of communities to work together. This information is vitally important to ensure we can better target our work to meet crime and community needs and concerns,” a Neighbourhood Watch spokesman said.

“Last year our survey received 16,000 responses from across England and Wales, providing us with rich and useful data. This year we will be able to compare our data to the last two year’s results and share our findings with the public.

“Please share it with communities you belong to, Neighbourhood Watch community or sport, religious or work community. This will help us receive a good balance of responses, enabling us to compare experiences between these two groups.”