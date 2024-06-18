Residents invited to question Banbury parliamentary candidates at hustings event next week

Banbury residents will have the opportunity to speak to the General Election candidates at a free-to-attend hustings event next week.

So far, six of the eight candidates for the Banbury constituency have confirmed they will be attending the event at St Mary’s Church.

Taking place at 7pm on Friday, June 28, the hustings are an opportunity for people to speak to the candidates about issues that matter most to them.

Anyone wishing to ask a question can email their question to [email protected] by noon on June 25 or bring it along in writing at 6.45pm on the day of the event.

Jim Smith, chair of Banbury Community Action Group, who have organised the event alongside Banbury Acting Together, said: "We are delighted that we can help run a hustings in Banbury for all residents of the constituency, so everyone can hear from the candidates.

"I think the work of our democracy is essential; we thank all the candidates for putting themselves forward, and we hope whoever is elected will remember what we discussed on this night in Banbury."

Maria Huff, coordinator at Banbury Acting Together, said: "It's great that St Mary's Church is our venue for our hustings so lots of people can come; we are really hoping that people in Banbury and the wider constituency can find out what their local candidates are like and how they would represent us if elected as our MP."

The organisers hope to release details of a live stream broadcast of the hustings soon.